Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.64 Million

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.64 million and the lowest is $256.46 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $367.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NTGR stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $786,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,698,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

