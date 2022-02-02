Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 180,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.79 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.