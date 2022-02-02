Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to report $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.14. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. 33,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

