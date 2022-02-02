Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.80 Million

Equities analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report sales of $128.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.70 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $184.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $719.60 million, with estimates ranging from $682.70 million to $743.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

