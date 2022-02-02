Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for VEON’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VEON.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in VEON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in VEON by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VEON by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

