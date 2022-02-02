Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,703.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Verastem by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verastem by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

