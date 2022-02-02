Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report sales of $181.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $181.30 million. Akumin reported sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $408.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $424.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.95 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

AKU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKU opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -2.10. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

