Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

