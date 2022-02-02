Zacks: Brokerages Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

BAH stock opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

