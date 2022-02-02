Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $286.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.79 million and the highest is $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

