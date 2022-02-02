Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $9.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.13 billion. Chubb posted sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $39.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.51 billion to $39.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.41 billion to $44.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $199.87 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

