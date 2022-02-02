Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.09. Coty reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

