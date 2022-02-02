Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post sales of $611.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.59 million and the lowest is $585.15 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 183.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

