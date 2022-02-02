Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post $1.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.08. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after buying an additional 130,889 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $5,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.