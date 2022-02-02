Zacks: Brokerages Expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.12. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million.

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 126,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,801. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

