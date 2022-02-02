Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

KALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

