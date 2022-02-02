Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce $134.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.20 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $246,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,923 shares of company stock worth $17,987,820. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

