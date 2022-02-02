Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $142.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $593.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $598.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $631.35 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

