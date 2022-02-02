Zacks: Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.95. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.32.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after acquiring an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

