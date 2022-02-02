Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.35 million and the highest is $61.34 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $55.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 156.16%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $203,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

