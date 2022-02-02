Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $26.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. Zogenix posted sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $81.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Zogenix stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Zogenix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

