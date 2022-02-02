ZClassic (ZCL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,655.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $788,346.76 and $6,655.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00268870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00081118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00103874 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.