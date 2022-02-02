Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,804. Zedge has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zedge by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Zedge during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zedge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.