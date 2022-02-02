Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,804. Zedge has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter.
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.
