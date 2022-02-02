Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00272263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00101898 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001248 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

