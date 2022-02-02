ZelaaPayAE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,526.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $179,453.53 and approximately $227,526.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

