Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0387 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $147,234.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

