Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Trading Down 0.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.97. 162,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 184,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $310.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $249.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after purchasing an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

