Zetacoin Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $194,229.07 and $16.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,993.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00759445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00245202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,014,143 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

