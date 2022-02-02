Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 8.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.00. 42,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

