ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 905.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,738,738 shares of company stock valued at $940,218,946. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

