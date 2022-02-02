Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 537,459 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

