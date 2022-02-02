Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.44. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 537,459 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.