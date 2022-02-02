Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells $27,338.05 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zymergen alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $103,434.80.

Zymergen stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 756,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $64,544,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.