Zynga (ZNGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Zynga to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

