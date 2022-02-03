-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Celsion stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 378,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,474. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.