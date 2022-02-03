-$0.12 EPS Expected for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ELOX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 208,374 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

