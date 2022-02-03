$0.15 EPS Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Pegasystems posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $99.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -344.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $215,315. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 722,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.