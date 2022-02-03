$0.20 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOUR traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,768. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

