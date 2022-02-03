$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Century Casinos also reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,958. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $294.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

