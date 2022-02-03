$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Chegg reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Chegg stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,439. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

