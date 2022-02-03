-$0.32 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.28). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 47,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $669,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 453,554 shares of company stock worth $6,567,044 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 37.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $15.80. 303,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,518. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.10. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.