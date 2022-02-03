$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%.

SWKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SWKH stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. SWK has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SWK in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

