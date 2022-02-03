$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NASDAQ LNT remained flat at $$59.86 during trading hours on Thursday. 683,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,821. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after buying an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 426,318 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

