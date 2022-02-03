$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,209,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 36.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG opened at $168.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

