$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.29. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 557.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,429. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

