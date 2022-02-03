$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 733,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,408. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

