$0.58 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

