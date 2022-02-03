$0.85 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Exelon posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

EXC traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,583,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,777. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.