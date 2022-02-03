$0.93 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Perficient reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Perficient by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,624 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 445.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 176,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

