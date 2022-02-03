$1.30 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 313,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,804. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.82.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.