-$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to report ($1.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.52). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock worth $415,594 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,521. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

